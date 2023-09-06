Thieves steal 4 vehicles in one night from driveways in Bradford

Police are reminding residents in Bradford to secure their vehicles and remove valuables from sight following several vehicle thefts this week.

South Simcoe police say four vehicles were taken from residential driveways between roughly 8 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the service, two vehicles, a Lexus and BMW, were stolen from homes on West Park Avenue, another Lexus was taken on Sideroad 10, and a Volvo was stolen from a Ferragine Crescent residence.

The investigation is ongoing into the thefts, with police asking anyone with information or security/dash cam footage to contact the authorities police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311, ext. 1461, or by email.

TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM

Police say to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, park in a locked garage or park a second car directly behind targeted vehicles.

They also suggest residents install exterior lighting, store car keys away from vehicles, use a signal-blocking device, like a Faraday pouch, or theft-prevention devices, like an automatic engine shut-off, steering wheel lock or diagnostic port lock.

Additionally, police advise using a tracking device on your vehicle and investing in exterior security cameras.