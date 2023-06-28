Thieves ransack Barrie home, steal $30K worth of items in daytime break-in

Police in Barrie are investigating a daytime break-in after thieves allegedly ransacked a home in the city's south end.

Police say the homeowner left the residence northwest of Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East on Tuesday morning and returned just after 5 p.m. to find the front door open and rooms raided.

Police say the individuals forced the front door open and stole roughly $30,000 worth of items, including jewelry, cash, a television and another electronic device.

Police believe more than one person was involved in the break-in.

They are checking nearby homes to see if any suspicious activity was caught on security cameras.

Police ask residents to immediately report suspicious persons or activity in their neighbourhood to prevent such incidents.