

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are looking for two suspects who they say posed as Good Samaritans to steal from a senior couple in Bradford.

Officers say the 83-year-old woman and her 79-year-old husband were approached by two men at a grocery store checkout around noon on Monday.

They say one man offered to help load their groceries while the second man watched as the woman entered her debit card PIN to pay.

Police say the first suspect approached the couple in the parking lot and insisted on helping with the groceries and then took a wallet from her purse when the couple was distracted.

The unsuspecting couple didn't notice the alleged theft until the next day when police say several fraudulent transactions had happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.