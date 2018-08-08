Featured
Thieves make off with thousands in jewels from 400 Market
The 400 Market, Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
Thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from the 400 Market in Innisfil, police say.
The break-in was discovered early Friday morning. Police say the suspect(s) cut a hole in the roof of the market over-night and headed for the jewelry store.
South Simcoe Police is appealing anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.