

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for two suspects wanted for an early morning smash and grab earlier this month at a south-end business.

Police say the theft happened at a plaza on Little Avenue and Bayview Drive around 2:30 a.m. on August 9th.

Video surveillance shows two suspects pulling into the parking lot in a silver Ford Econoline van. Police say they backed up next to the building and smashed in the front doors.

Police say they were in and out in under three minutes, grabbing five concrete saws, a welder and about 100 cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.