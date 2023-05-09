Thief breaks into Muskoka business, steals $60 from donation boxes: OPP

Police are investigating a break-in at a Muskoka business where the thief allegedly made off with money from donation boxes.

According to provincial police, the suspect smashed a rear window at a commercial business on Bethune Drive near Winewood Avenue in Gravenhurst.

Police say the break-in happened sometime over the weekend.

They say the thief took off with roughly $60 from the donation boxes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.