Thick fog causes near-zero visibility throughout Central Ontario

Environment Canada issues fog alert again Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Dan Lauckner/Kitchener) Environment Canada issues fog alert again Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Dan Lauckner/Kitchener)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver