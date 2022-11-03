Thick fog causes near-zero visibility throughout Central Ontario

Thick fog is causing near-zero visibility in Central Ontario

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, email to or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.