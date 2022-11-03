Thick fog causes near-zero visibility across Ontario

Thick fog is causing near-zero visibility across Ontario, again.

Environment Canada has issued another Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Local areas affected include:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield -

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Expect travel to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Metrolinx is advising commuters to give themselves extra time this morning and to use caution in its parking lots, stairwells, and at GO Transit stations and platforms

A tweet this morning by Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx stated that thick fog "could cause minor delays during (the) morning rush (hour)."

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

It continues to be very foggy across the region. Control is reporting minor delays of about 10-15 minutes so build in a little more time for your commute. Bus drivers are reporting low visibility & are exercising caution while driving. — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 3, 2022



