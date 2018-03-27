

The mayor of Huntsville says the local hospital board is going against the will of the community with a proposal to replace two aging hospitals with one.

Mayor Scott Aitchison wanted the province to get rid of the board that oversees Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Huntsville and Bracebridge, and de-amalgamate the hospitals.

"I feel they've made up their mind on a single site already,” Aitchison said. “How can we work together?"

On Monday night, council deferred his motion after hospital officials said the move could undermine a review of the hospital plan that's being carried out by a task force that the mayor sits on.

"This type of emotion can detract from the process. It can derail it," said Natalie Bubela, CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare..

The mayor also received a cease and desist letter after he published his opinions on the debate online last week.

"We felt that we really had no options. There have been many slanderous devised comments made by the mayor," says Bubela.

Aitchison stands by his comments, saying “I'm happy to chat with our lawyers about that, but I'm advocating for the people we serve."

The mayor of Bracebridge says everyone needs to work together.

"I think it was a lot of political theatre from what I saw last night," says Mayor Graydon Smith "I know a lot of people want to see one site taken off the table and it’s the province that can make that happen."

Hospital officials stress that a one-site solution isn't a done deal and that the task force remains open minded.

"We have concentrated on two-site models," says Bubela.

The Town of Huntsville and hospital officials have agreed to meet over the next month, hoping to put this issue to rest and to get back on track. At this point, no dates have been set for those meetings.

Depending on how those talks go, the mayor says the motion could come back in one form or another.