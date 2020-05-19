BARRIE -- The province's announcement on Tuesday that students wouldn't be heading back to class this school year didn't come as a surprise to many parents.

"I think that they made the right decision," said mom Amanda Smith-Knox. "I think to keep everyone safe is the long term goal."

Smith-Knox admits that while her kids miss their friends and the usual schedule, they're also happy with the Ford government's decision.

"They want to go back to a normal routine. For some reasons, they would like to go back to school, but for some reasons, they're perfectly fine with staying home."

School across Ontario closed following March Break, meaning students haven't been in a traditional classroom since March 13.

Today, Premier Doug Ford said it's just not safe enough to send kids back to school before September.

"After careful consideration, after consulting with the health experts, it is clear we cannot open schools at this time. I'm just not going to risk it."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce added that when schools do reopen in the fall, they won't look the same.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make, but it was the right decision," Ford said.

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Chair Joe Zerdin agreed.

"It's definitely a sad day, but it's definitely a necessary day because the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are paramount - and as the government indicated, they could not make assurances of that," said Zerdin.

Simcoe County District School Board Manager of Communications Sarah Kekewich said distance learning would remain in place for students. "Although our schools won't be reopening this school year, we are going to continue to stay connected with students and families through the established process."

Lecce said the full plan for when students do finally head back to class would be revealed before the end of June.