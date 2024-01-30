These NHLers will faceoff at the new twin-pad arena in Wasaga Beach

An impressive lineup of former NHL stars will take to the ice at the new twin-pad arena in Wasaga Beach next month to kick off the town's 50th-anniversary celebrations and Breaking the Ice Festival.

Hometown hero and Stanley Cup winner Jason Arnott and former NHLers Shayne Corson, Scott Thornton, Bryan Muir, Mike Krushelnyski, Mark Fraser, along with several others will face at the Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West on February 10.

"Wasaga Beach's new NHL-size, twin-pad arena and library is a world-class facility, and we look forward to hosting these world-class NHL players in our beautiful town, in our spectacular new arena," stated Mayor Brian Smith in a release issued Tuesday.

The friendly competition will see players divided into Team Stars and Team Wasaga.

The NHL roster also includes Ales Hemsky, Brett Callighen, Derek Roy, Jason Arnott, Kay Whitmore, Kevin Klein, Luke Gazdic, Marty Turco, Nik Antropov, Raffi Torres, Wade Arnott, Wayne Primeau, and Wojtek Wolski.

Tickets are still available online.