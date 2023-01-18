These 3 Barrie streets are hot spots for speeders, police say

Barrie police focus on high-risk areas to curb speeders, laying nearly 3,500 charges/tickets last year.

In 2022, the Barrie police traffic unit reported 3,492 charges/tickets were laid in three locations, known as hot spots for speeders.

According to the service, Dunlop Street West topped the list, with 199 charges handed out to motorists travelling over the posted limit.

Mapleview Drive East in the city's south end came in second, with 143, and Big Bay Point Road had at least 18 charges laid.

In 2021, police noted the Harvie Road overpass as the top hot spot for speeders, with 225 tickets in the first five months of its opening.

STUNT DRIVING LEGISLATION

Drivers clocked speeding 40km/h or over the limit on a road posted under 80km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge carries an immediate 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.