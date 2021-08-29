BARRIE, ONT. -- A Shelburne woman has quite the story to tell for years to come after a baby delivery, unlike almost any other.

Morgan Sproule woke up shortly after midnight on Sunday, feeling something wasn't right. She soon after woke up her husband, who himself had hardly slept after consistent shift work.

"I just kept trying to get ready through the contractions, and I ended up having to go to the washroom a few times because that was a more comfortable position," Morgan tells CTV News. "The last time that I went to the washroom, I said to my husband, you are going to have to call 9-1-1 because we are not going to make it, either in the ambulance or here."

Faster than she could comprehend, little baby Scarlet's head could be seen. With the help of paramedics, Morgan's husband David was forced to take charge and deliver his new baby daughter.

"The operator told us to lie down on the floor, and she walked my husband through the delivery of the baby and all that it entailed within a five-minute span of time," Morgan says.

Living nearby an emergency station, paramedics arrived within minutes, helping calm the parents down and guiding David through cutting the umbilical cord.

"There's no time for panic whatsoever," says Morgan. "Basically, everyone's first question is you must have been so scared, and there's literally no time; there's no time to be scared. This is happening, and there's no way to stop it!"

Morgan, along with her new baby, were taken to the nearby hospital in Orangeville. The 7 lbs, 2 oz. baby is in good health, along with her mother.

After an experience like neither had been through before, Morgan says her husband will stay in her good books for quite some time.

"Our new baby is absolutely perfect," says Morgan. "My husband is an absolute champ because there are so many people who would pass out or walk away and not know how to deal with that situation, and he did a really amazing job."