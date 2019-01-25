

CTV Barrie





A new snow plow tracker app is the latest pilot project for the city of Orillia.

Residents who download the Pingstreet Mobile App can track snow plows on their mobile devices to find out what streets will be cleared and when.

Kyle Mitchell with the city says people make the mistake of assuming their streets haven’t been plowed when in fact, it has.

“In many cases, you’ll find that the city plows have actually made it past, it’s just a matter that we’ve received more snow in between,” he explains.

The timing is delayed on the app for the safety of the drivers.

“We have had some threats in the past and some negative activity towards our workers,” Mitchell says. “So the city has added that 15-minute delay so that the actual location of our plows can be preserved.”

The city says sidewalk plows and sanders will likely be added to the app if the pilot project goes well.