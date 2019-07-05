

Kim Phillips , CTV Barrie





When Chris Stevenson started to feel dizzy and nauseous while driving home from Barrie Hill Farms on Wednesday, he knew he was in trouble. The Barrie man only spent 15 minutes shopping for fresh produce, but in the intense heat, those 15 minutes proved to be too long.

Stevenson, a former paramedic, drove his van to the end of someone's driveway and put it in park. He used his voice command to call 9-1-1 and leaned over his steering wheel, honking the horn and trying not to pass out.

"Everybody that went by, I honked my horn, but people drove by. My van isn't - just the way it looks - some people get intimidated by it because all the windows are blacked out and stuff."

The 51-year-old broke his neck in a swimming accident 25 years ago which left him a quadriplegic. His retrofitted van allows him to drive unassisted, but he was now at the mercy of others, waiting and hoping help would come.

And it did, in the form of 63-year-old Cecilie Beeswanger.

"She came out of her house and came down to my van, and she looked in my window and said 'is everything alright?' And I think she quickly realized it wasn't," he said.

Beeswanger said she could hear him softly calling for help and that when she approached the van, he was bent over the steering wheel.

Chris asked her to get some cold water and pour it on top of him, so she ran back to the house and filled a bucket. She raced back to the van and Chris told her she would have to get inside the vehicle to help him.

Beeswanger was momentarily apprehensive. "When he asked me to get in, I did say 'you're not going to abduct me, are you?'" She admitted she peered into the back of the van to be sure there wasn't anyone else inside, and when she realized he was alone, she quickly jumped into action.

"I started by pouring it on his shoulders and a little on his back, and on his neck, and he asked me to pour it on his head," she said Stevenson talked her through what he needed her to do. "I was the one that was panicking, and he was very calm."

All the while, Stevenson remained on the phone with paramedics, who arrived a few minutes later and took him to the hospital. On the way, he asked paramedics to call a tow truck and let Beeswanger know "that I would have it towed out of their driveway as fast as I could."

But knowing he would need his van, Beeswanger and her husband decided to foot the bill to have it towed to make his day a little easier. "He was having a bad day," she said.

CTV News arranged for Beeswanger and Stevenson to meet today for the first time since the incident two days ago. The two hugged and chatted about their experience on Wednesday, an experience that Stevenson said has restored his faith in humanity. "There are wonderful people that do go above and beyond," he said.

Beeswanger shyly said she's glad she was at the right place at the right time. "I'm really happy that I was there for you, Chris, I really am," she told him. "It's good. It makes you feel good when you do good."

The two now share a special bond and promised to keep in touch, which will be even easier when Beeswanger, quite coincidentally, moves into Stevenson's neighbourhood in the coming months.

- With files from CTV Barrie's Beatrice Vaisman