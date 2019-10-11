An award-winning health program for children with developmental delays is gaining attention for its simplistic qualities and innovative approach.

Therapy in the Woods is a Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre program in Barrie for pre-school children that are living with language and occupational challenges.

The children sing songs, tackle obstacle courses, and get up close with nature. "The children set foot on the grass, and they're just calmer," says Karen Muscat with RVH.

For these families, the great outdoors is delivering great results.

"I think, initially, it was his social skills, being comfortable around louder environments, lots of kids and strangers," says mom Lori Anderson.

The Therapy in the Woods program is expanding next year to include a series of programs that will allow children in Collingwood and the Midland area to participate as well.