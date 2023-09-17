The Wasaga Beach Blues Festival returns

The Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival made its annual return this weekend.

The event brings together dozens of blues artists from across the country, with all of them taking the stage over the three days from September 15 to 17.

The blues festival not only features the best local blues artists but also featured local food and artisan vendors.

Organizers say it's an annual tradition for both residents and visitors to take in live music by the beach before the summer season officially wraps up.

The Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival wraps up Sunday at 8 p.m.