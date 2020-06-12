THE BLUE MOUNTAINS -- For the first time in months, visitors were finally strolling through the Village at Blue Mountain, where some retail shops, restaurants and outdoor attractions have reopened.

"We've been closed for over two months, which is very different for Blue Mountain, so it's great to be welcoming people back," says Blue Mountain Communications Tara Lovell.

The tourism industry in the region estimates that they've missed out on about $100 million in revenue over the past three months, and businesses are anxious to reopen, but many face new and unknown challenges and it could take time before they're ready.

The General Manager of Scenic Caves, Mark Woodburn, says they've had to make adjustments, including making their new hiking trails a one way only.

"We are not going to operate our ecotour operations or zip line immediately," says Woodburn, but every business is going to have to change how they operate to accommodate physical distancing to keep people safe."

In most cases, increasing distance means limiting capacity. Some fishing charters will be able to function, serving small groups, but it won't be worth the effort for larger tour boats. Muskoka Steamships will not operate their ships until groups of 75 are allowed

Stephen Perrin, with Rusty's at Blue, says restaurants may have to set time limits for guests on their patios because seating is limited.

"In the past, we wouldn't normally do that you are going to have a lot of people just come onto patios," he says.

Organizations, including the Blue Moutain Village Association, who promote tourism, are recommending people plan ahead and make reservations to avoid disappointment.

"If you plan ahead and purchase ahead, you will be guaranteed to access what you want," says Andrew Siegwart with the Blue Mountain Village Association.

Many business operators say they have no idea what to expect in the coming weeks and but can only try to get open then adapt as quickly as possible.