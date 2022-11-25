The speedier evolution of rental disputes arrives with more government funding

Accessing justice for tenants and landlords is coming by way of a hiring spree and the funds to do so.

The Ontario government is dolling out $1.4 million to the Landlord and Tenant Board, which will allow the board to hire over 35 additional operational staff.

Their mandate will be to enhance scheduling and client experience, issue decisions and orders faster and help tackle the high number of cases before the board.

Earlier this year, a lump sum of $4.5 million to be spread over three years was announced, which will be used to recruit more adjudicators and further help the Landlord and Tenant Board to address longstanding backlog issues.

"We're investing millions of dollars to increase the number of adjudicators and staff at the Landlord and Tenant Board, so the board can work to alleviate its caseload, which was impacted by COVID-related delays," said Attorney General Doug Downey.

"Residents and rental housing providers will get faster results, shorter wait times and a better overall experience when they need to engage the board."

The funding will also enable the board to create a centre of excellence for client engagement to assist better those involved in cases before the board.

In summer 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General announced a new multi-year plan aimed at enhancing access to the justice system, which includes a $28.5-million investment in a new digital case-management and dispute-resolution system for Ontario's tribunals.

"These additional resources will provide welcome assistance in addressing the backlog of cases and challenges that resulted from COVID-related delays," said Sean Weir, executive chair of Tribunals Ontario

"We recognize the important role the Landlord and Tenant Board plays in resolving housing-related disputes," said Tony Irwin, president and CEO of the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario.

"These important investments will help ensure that both residents and rental housing providers receive timely decisions and support the accessibility of quality rental housing in Ontario."