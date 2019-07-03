

CTV Barrie





It's official. The show will not go on. Roxodus organizers announced this morning the cancellation of the highly anticipated four-day music festival that was scheduled to happen at the Edenvale Aerodrome next week. "Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on, but unfortunately we could not make it happen this year," said Fab Loranger, with MF Live in a press release on Wednesday morning. Organizers blame the wet weather for forcing the cancellation, stating the rain "impacted our ability to produce the festival."

Clearview Mayor Doug Measures says he was surprised by the lack of work being done at the site in recent days, saying he took that as an indication something wasn't quite right. "You know, Clearview Township has worked very hard to work with the organizers to make sure that all the correct permits and approvals are in place. We've done that. It's their business decision to cancel the event."

Just yesterday, rumblings hinted that the festival might be relocated to Burl's Creek, but there was no concrete confirmation.

Today, a Burl’s Creek spokesperson tells CTV News that “despite last minute attempts with MF Live to arrange the show at Burl’s Creek, we can confirm that Roxodus will not take place at our property.”

The rumours of trouble were fueled last week when there were some changes to key staff.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz tells CTV News an investigation was launched late last week against a former employee of MF Live Inc. It is not known if this is related to the cancellation of the music festival or who the former employee is.

The music fest was expected to bring thousands of rock fans to the event grounds in Clearview Township between July 11th to the 14th with bands like Aerosmith, Nickelback, Alice Cooper and I Mother Earth.

Officials with Roxodus say that information regarding ticket refunds will be released soon.

As of a few days ago, more than 20,000 passes had been sold going for close to $700 a piece for the four-day event, plus camping. Ticket sales were suspended on Tuesday afternoon.