The Sharing Places expands summer snack program

The need for snacks doesn’t end when the last school bell rings.

The Sharing Place Food Centre is stepping into the breach to ensure that parents with children start the summer with a little something special in the bag.

The centre is opening up its School Fuel summer snack-bag program to include residents in areas surrounding Orillia.

Executive director Chris Peacock said there had been a marked increase in demand for the snack program.

Previously, Peacock said the Sharing Place served 450 children snacks a month.

“Now it’s 450 kids a week,” Peacock said.

During the school year, the centre’s School Fuel program serves breakfast daily to more than 1,640 children in 21 local schools.

Of the 1,500 people who visit the food bank each month, 32 per cent are children.

The Trading Economics (TE) website noted that Canada’s annual inflation rate of 7.7 per cent in May of 2022, is the highest since January 1983.

TE states the primary pressure came from transportation and food transportation costs rising by14.6 per cent, fueled by a 48 per cent rise in gasoline prices. Meanwhile, food inflation saw a 9.7 per cent increase in prices for groceries.