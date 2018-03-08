

Adam Ward and Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





After taking home four Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, the production team for The Shape of Water sent a thank you note to an Innisfil business.

Alexandra Hooper scoured antique stores around the GTA for trinkets and decorations that would be used to fill the background in the award-winning film.

She went through several stores in Toronto, but eventually made the trip to Barrie and Innisfil hoping to find hidden gems.

"In Zelda's house, that's the character that is played by Octavia Spencer, Guillermo [Del Toro], really wanted her to have these beautiful little 50's birds," she told CTV News.

They found some of those birds, and other items inside Roadshow’s 400 Antiques Mall in Innisfil.

Hooper and several other members of the set decoration team went through the whole store; taking photos of anything that could fit the 1960s setting.

“They'll go back look it over with their team and they will send us the pictures of all the items they want," says Fred Pelton, a manager at Roadshow.

The Shape of Water is the story about a janitor who forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature at a top secret research facility. The film was shot in Hamilton and Toronto.

"We found fantastic table lamps, like older things with fringes on them, beautiful little charming carved table lamps, hanging lamps,” says Hopper. “We found some beautiful dining room table sets."

The shop is a well-known secret for those in the film industry. Items from here have been featured in other movies and television series.

"The movie It, Suicide Squad, Lives of Saints, as well as different TV shows; Reign, Murdock Mysteries."

Production designer Paul Austerberry and set decorators Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau won the Oscar for best production design.

The film also won best picture, best director and best original music score.

Following the Oscars, Hooper sent a note to Roadshow Antiques thanking them for their help.

“Your excellent work helped us get there - from all of our running in with last-minute requests to advising us on our projects and getting us our items quickly,” the note reads.

“We couldn’t have won an Oscar for production design without your help!”