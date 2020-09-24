BARRIE, ONT. -- CTV's Madison Erhardt questions Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's Chief of Staff, Dr. Michael Lisi, about whether or not this is the start of the second wave after substantial increases in positive tests across Ontario.

Madison: Do you think this is the start of a second wave?

Dr. Lisi: As the prime minister said last night, the second wave is here and with the number of COVID cases rising rapidly, we have to once again flatten that curve, or in the next few months, we could see a situation as bad or worse then what we dealt with in March.

Madison: How concerning are the cases showing up in schools already?

Dr. Lisi: The school cases are very concerning because they are representative of the rising rates in the community.

Although it's unlikely that children will become seriously ill, they are the ones that can pass that on to their parents, to their grandparents, who are at a much greater risk of becoming sick or even hospitalized.

Madison: Students with a runny nose or upset stomach are being sent to get tested or told they must stay home for 14 days, which has led to entire families being tested and long lines at testing centres.

Who really needs to be tested?

Dr. Lisi: Families that are concerned should go to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. There is a website that they can go to for guidance. Essentially children with a new onset of cough or respiratory symptoms, they need to be tested, or they can stay in isolation for 14 days.

Children or teens with stable symptoms due to a known medical symptom like asthma or allergies do not.

Madison: So, what is the best advice right now for everyone?

Dr. Lisi: As always, we need to really keep practicing those three W's: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

Secondly, we need to flatten the curve of the second wave the same way that we did in March by significantly reducing our social contacts, especially indoors.

And thirdly, everyone should consider downloading the COVID app on their cellphones. This alerts individuals to possible community exposure.

Finally, as the head of the public health agency of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam said earlier this week, we are at a crossroads, and what happens now is up to us.

I sincerely believe that the amazing people of Simcoe Muskoka will work together and do what it takes to flatten that curve and keep our vulnerable friends and neighbours safe.