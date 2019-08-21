

Staff , CTV Barrie





Ontario selected seven local operators to apply to run cannabis shops across our area in the second lottery.

Three shops chosen in Innisfil are all located in the same plaza on Commerce Park Drive.

The other local applicants are in Barrie, Collingwood, Aurora and Stouffville.

Ontario has selected 42 operators who can apply to run cannabis shops in the province.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it received more than 4,800 expressions of interest in the lottery.

Thirteen stores were chosen in the city of Toronto, and one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

The winners now have until Aug. 28 to complete an application to open a store that will be vetted by the AGCO.

For a full list of eligible pot stores, click here.

- With files from The Canadian Press