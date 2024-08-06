The R.O.P.E. Squad seeks man on Canada-wide warrant

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who breached his parole.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating Tyler Closs, who frequents the Sudbury, Toronto and Kingston areas.

Closs is described as an Indigenous male, 26 years old, five foot eight inches, 330 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Closs has tattoos on his left cheek of a cross, his left hand has a heart tattoo, and his right hand has a star.

Closs is serving a four-year, six-month and 10-day sentence for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or intimidation, obstructing a peace officer and assault, threats of violence and use of force.

Anyone with information in regard to Closs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.