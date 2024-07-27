BARRIE
Barrie

    • The Persian Community of Simcoe County hold summer festival

    Members of the Persian Community of Simcoe County stand with Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall in Barrie, Ont on July 27, 2024 (Courtesy: Bahar Tarzi). Members of the Persian Community of Simcoe County stand with Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall in Barrie, Ont on July 27, 2024 (Courtesy: Bahar Tarzi).
    The Persian Community of Simcoe County proudly presented the inaugural Persian summer festival in Barrie on Saturday, a unique event that brought the Persian culture to the heart of Simcoe County.

    The event, held at Will Dwyer Park near the Barrie Waterfront, was a vibrant celebration of the rich Persian culture and heritage, fostering a sense of connection and inclusivity among all residents of Simcoe County, regardless of their background.

    "It is essential to promote our culture and diversity, and we believe that by showcasing our rich traditions, we are celebrating our history, said Bahar Tarzi, one of four directors from the Persian Community of Simcoe County.

    The event also featured Persian music, dancing, and various types of Persian food.

    "In Canada, we are proud of where we come from, and that is what makes Canada, so it's important to showcase our culture and have people come up to us and ask about our culture," said Tarzi.

    The event, which is free for all, runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    The organizers, driven by their passion and commitment to preserving their heritage, hope to establish the event as an annual celebration.

