BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police say two officers who were looking for a missing youth found themselves staring down the barrel of what appeared to be a semi-automatic gun.

"The outcome could have been tragic," police said of the incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon in Bradford.

The officers went to an abandoned building on Dissette Street in search of the missing teen and said they heard a noise coming from an office.

They announced their presence to a silent reply, so the officers said they opened the office door to find one of the teens pointing a gun at them.

Police say they realized the weapon was a replica only after the arrest.

Along with the fake handgun, officers said they also seized a long pellet gun, a slingshot and a knife.

South Simcoe Police said this is the fifth time they have investigated an incident involving replica firearms in the past two months.

"It is only by the grace of God no one got hurt. It is very difficult, if not next to impossible, to differentiate between a replica handgun and a real one – especially when staring down the barrel of one," said Deputy Chief McElary-Downer. "We urge parents to caution your children about the dangers of showing or brandishing imitation guns in public."

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, both from Bradford, face multiple charges following the incident.