BARRIE, ONT. -- Police continue their extensive search of backyards, fields and wooded areas in Bradford to find a missing 15-year-old boy not seen since Friday evening.

UPDATED CLOTHING DESCRIPTION AND TIMELINE - #MISSING YOUTH: Police have obtained security camera footage that shows Siem Zerezghi was wearing these pants when he went missing. The video from his neighborhood also shows he left his home at 7:45 am on Sat. Oct.24, 2020. #FindSiem pic.twitter.com/xP0uZkDpQt — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

According to police, Siem Zerezghi was last seen at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.

South Simcoe Police set up a command post at Bradford District High School. Officers will be joined by members of the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue, Bradford and Innisfil Fire Departments in the large-scale search of the area for Siem.

"What we are asking is if you have a piece of property here in Bradford, can you search your property, search your out-buildings, maybe a boat, a trailer, or something on the property. Have a look," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.

UPDATE#1 OCT. 29/20 SEARCH FOR MISSING YOUTH: Here is Acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips from the morning media briefing. We were joined by Fire Chief @ChiefRaeburn as members of his team are volunteering in the search efforts today. @BWG_Fire @Innisfil_FIRE @yrp @OPP_CR #FindSiem pic.twitter.com/9JfYBtL9rW — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago.

Phillips said he likes to play Fortnite online and are urging gamers to pay close attention.

"If you're a fellow gamer or something like that, that interacts with Siem online, or something like that, we'd love to hear from you," Phillips added.

His family issued an emotional plea Thursday afternoon.

"We are worried about you. We love you and we miss you. Please come home." Family of missing #Bradford teen Siem Zerezghi makes emotional plea. Older sister Ruta Zerezghi and father Andmariam Hailemichael speak to media. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/d364VbDLOS — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Police say a team of detectives are carrying out interviews and investigating all avenues to locate the missing boy.

Officers are using ATVs, dogs and a drone to track down Siem's whereabouts.

Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.