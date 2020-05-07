BARRIE -- Before COVID-19, one in eight Canadians experienced food insecurity. Now, with the pandemic, the fears of being able to put food on the table are growing.

Erin Chapelle, the founder of The Karma Project, is on a mission to promote a sustainable, local food system during these tough times.

"I think what we're seeing is that food security's reach has affected more people than normal," she says.

"People have lost their jobs, are unable to leave, or are just scared to leave their homes to go back to work, "she adds.

For the past six weeks, Chapelle has been delivering food to communities and families in need across North Simcoe.

She does this by delivering door-to-door or working with community partners who pick up and distribute the food.

Recently The Karma Project received a grant of $40,000 towards expanding the project and reaching more families.

Funding provided by the Community Food Centre's Canada Good Food Access Fund Grant, which is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Local Food Infrastructure Fund, is for emergency food aid during COVID-19.

The project is also supported by the Government of Canada and Student Nutrition Ontario.

So far, Chapelle has reached 600 families, and this is only her third delivery.

"Our produce box is 10 pounds of potatoes, two pounds of onions, two pounds of apples and two pounds of carrots," she says. "Dairy is things like cheese-strings and yogurt."

Today, The Karma Project delivered 90 boxes of produce with one of its partners, the Wahta Mohawks.

Harry Byrne did the pickup for his community. He admits the past few weeks have been challenging.

"I think this is helpful," says Bryne. "I think with curbside pickup and social distancing."

While The Karma Project mainly does outreach through community partners, they are hoping to reach as many families as they can.

Chapelle is accepting calls directly at (705)-506-8899 from anyone interested in The Karma Project.