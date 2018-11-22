

All this snow and colder temperatures mean an early season on the slopes.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone, Horseshoe Resort, and Snow Valley, are open for skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

The hills are operating on limited days and hours at this point, check their website before venturing out.

For cross-country skiers Hardwood Ski and Bike is now open for the season.

