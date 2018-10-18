

CTV Barrie





Many people across the region got their first glimpse of snow overnight and into the morning on Thursday.

In areas west of Collingwood, snow blanketed the ground with two to five centimetres accumulation.

It’s a sign to people working in the ski industry that a new season is just around the corner.

“It’s great for everyone in the ski business because there are swaps going on right now, service work is starting to ramp up, yeah, it’s a really exciting time,” said Frank McGuirk, Mountainside Sports.

While this first brush of snow painted the ski hills white, the wintery weather is still premature at Blue Mountain where workers were busy clearing the snow away. Green season activities, like golf, will remain open into late October, as long as the weather cooperates.

“Our teams are checking the snow-making systems, making sure everything is ready to go when winter really comes,” said Blue Mountain Resort’s Tara Lovell.

In Barrie, the snow didn’t last long, with just a dusting left on rooftops and decks by the morning hours.

Still, Mother Nature can be unpredictable, and that’s why it’s best to be prepared. It might be time to start thinking about getting the snow tires put on, have the snow brush in the car, and the windshield wiper fluid topped up.