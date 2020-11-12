BARRIE, ONT. -- The Farmhouse Restaurant in Barrie is open for business after a fire forced it to close for months.

Flames broke out in the basement of the historic building on Bradford and Tiffin streets on Aug. 23.

No one was injured, but the fire caused significant smoke damage.

At the time of the fire, the restaurant was just reopening after three months because of the pandemic closures in the spring.

Farmhouse Restaurant general manager Michael Smyth said they've been looking forward to getting back up and running.

"Giving everybody their jobs back is a huge part of this," Smyth said. "With being closed, we took advantage of this time. We redid our floors. We redid our menu. We kind of spruced things up, elevated everything a little bit."

The main floor of the popular eatery is open with a 45-person capacity.

The second and third floors will open eventually for dining, as health restrictions allow.