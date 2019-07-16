When they signed up to be a part of the Roxodus music festival, many business owners thought it would help their bottom line, but when the event was abruptly cancelled and MF Live Inc. filed for bankruptcy last Friday, they were instead left with big bills.

“It’s frustrating, of course it hurts. I don’t know what happened out there, because it all went to hell before I got the invoice in,” Jim Higgins says.

His Barrie-based company, Sure Fence, was hired to secure the perimeter in front of the festival grounds near the Edenvale Aerodrome.

Higgins says he had equipment on site by the end of April, but excessive spring rain hampered construction efforts, stalling work until mid-May.

“They were pulling us in and pulling us back out, trying to get these posts in the ground. It was pure mud,” he says about the challenges his crews faced in getting the fencing erected.

Higgins says several Sure Fence invoices totalling about $40,000 were paid by MF Live Inc., but the four-day festival got nixed before he could submit all of his costs. He says he’s still owed about $17,000 for labour and materials.

The reality is, Higgins is far from being the only one in this situation.

Almost 200 creditors, including vendors and contractors, are owed money according to documents released by Grant Thornton LLP, the insolvency trustee.

Portable toilet rental firm, Nature’s Call, is owed more than $250,000, while Thornton-based contractors Alliance Agri-Turf Inc., and DLG Farm Drainage Ltd. Based out of Wyevale, are each still owed more than $70,000.

Horseshoe Resort is also on the list of creditors, as is Toronto-based Star Security, on the hook for more than $522,000, and ticket-vendor Eventbrite, Inc. is out $5-million.

Taurus Site Services, an Alberta-based construction company owned by MF Live Inc. co-founder Fab Loranger claims its owed $11-million.

Meanwhile, Clearview Township is also weighing its options when it comes to recuperating expenses it incurred as a result of the failed Roxodus music festival.

“What do you think the next steps should be? (What is) your advice to this council?,” Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures asked the municipality’s lawyer, Jim McIntosh, during a presentation on Monday night.

McIntosh told Council he would send a formal letter demanding funds. If the company fails to pay up in 30 days, McIntosh says he’s ruling out civil action.

“The fact that it failed, is not the fault of the Township. Based on the initial information that we’ve seen from the bankruptcy documents filed, there’s not much opportunity available to recover from MF Live Inc. I think the Township’s course is to focus on the property owned by Taurus Investment Group and seek recovery from that organization,” McIntosh tells CTV News outside of Council Chambers after his presentation.

Insolvency documents show MF Live Inc. only has about $150,000 in assets remaining.