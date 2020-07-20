HOLLAND MARSH, ONT. -- Local farmers were left with uncertainty about the season after their crops were set back weeks when a polar vortex hit the region in May.

In the Holland Marsh, the Eeks were anxious when they woke up to see their onion transplants covered in two inches of snow.

But after severe heatwaves and Sunday night's rainstorm, the tides may have turned.

"Their bulbing and they're well on their way. The tops are falling down so they're on that next stage of maturity, and so I'm happy," said Avia Eek.

The Eeks are growing confident that they will be able to fill the shelves with the same quality and quantity of produce as always.

The Brown's farm in Barrie was also affected by the wicked weather in early spring.

Connie and Scott Brown said the past few weeks have managed to help their crops catch up to speed.

"June and July have been absolutely fantastic months for growing this year. We've had a ton of good heat, a fair amount of moisture, and it's come at the right times. The crops are really responding to that - growing well and developing well," said Scott.

The heat also helped the cornfields to thrive.

Brown said the weather will make it a quick process for the corn to ripen and cobb soon.

Brown admitted he's also confident about his harvest after Mother Nature decided to finally pitch in.

Their famous sweet corn will be ready in a few weeks, and the pumpkins will be available just in time for the fall.