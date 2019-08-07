

Staff , CTV Barrie





The provincial and federal governments are teaming up to help Ontario's beekeeping sector.

Through a targeted intake under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the two governments announced they would invest $500,000 to help beekeepers manage the health of their bees and grow their businesses.

"It's a good start," Ontario Beekeepers Association president, Andre Flys said. He went on to say that the focus needs to be placed on the environment. "Because we can have the healthiest bees in the world, but if they don't have the forage, and if the forage out there is contaminated -- none of the other things are going to help."

Beekeepers will be able to use the funding for things like equipment to help bees survive the winter and to prevent the spread of disease. It can also be used for business supports under the special application intake.

The application intake opens on Sept. 3rd.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion commitment by Canada's governments to support the country's agricultural sector.