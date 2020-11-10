BARRIE, ONT. -- Organizers of The Bells of Christmas in Owen Sound vowed seniors would not be forgotten this year, despite so many cancellations because of the pandemic.

The program supplies presents to lonely seniors living in long-term care homes.

A Christmas tree will be set up on Friday morning in the Bayshore Community Centre, and each bell on the tree will represent a senior and offer gift suggestions.

Access to the centre is restricted, so those who wish to pick up a bell can call the attack box office to arrange pick-up or simply knock on the locked doors during staffed hours.

Last year, 150 bells were picked up in just one day.