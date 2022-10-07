The Barrie Downtown Library's exterior gets a makeover
The last phase of Barrie’s Downtown Library’s exterior construction will begin on Tuesday.
The City of Barrie initiated the project in July, which includes the landscape and walkways around the full perimeter of the building, as well as a refresh of John Edwin Coupe Park beside the library.
This final phase will complete the area along Owen Street and the back of the library and is anticipated to wrap up on October 28.
New trees are being planted, but the full garden won’t be completed until spring 2023.
From October 11 to 28, the following services will be affected:
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations will be unavailable until the completion of the project.
- Book Drop return slot will be closed; please bring items into the building during Library Hours or return to Painswick, Holly, or our Kiosks (Allandale Recreation Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre).
- Express Pickup Window will be closed; there will be a station set up at the front entrance of the library.
- Bike Racks will be unavailable; new bike racks are on order to be installed at the front entrance, but there is currently no timeline for delivery and installation.
Learn more about the project on the City of Barrie’s website.
