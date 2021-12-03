The Alliston Lions Club holds 1st ‘Festival of Lights’

Many Alliston homes will soon be embellished with beautiful light displays for a contest hosted by the Alliston Lions Club.

This will be the first year the club runs the contest allowing others to judge which homes are the most unique and creatively decorated for the holiday season.

The club is also well-known for running the Christmas Hamper Program, which supports more than 150 families in and around the Alliston area.

"They're willing to drop off hampers for us, and this year we thought we'd just amp it up a little bit, get the community more involved. It's been a bad couple of years," says Scott Cooke, the chair from the Alliston Lions Club.

Click here to register.