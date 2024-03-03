BARRIE
Barrie

    • The 7 Summits Snowshoe fundraiser for Skin Cancer returns to Simcoe County

    Dozens prepare for snowshoeing event in Oro-Station (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan) Dozens prepare for snowshoeing event in Oro-Station (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan)
    The 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge for Skin Cancer returned to Simcoe County on Sunday.

    In its third year, the annual winter event took place at Hardwood Ski and Bike in Oro-station, Ontario, with the challenge of providing participants an exhilarating experience throughout the terrain of Simcoe Muskoka.

    The event organized by Melanoma Canada serves a dual purpose: raising vital funds for melanoma research and advocacy while also promoting winter sun safety to combat skin cancer.

    Throughout February, participants were invited to undertake a virtual snowshoe expedition covering a distance of 43.29 kilometres.

    According to organizers, the distance mirrors the conquest of the world's seven tallest summits, offering an adventure for individuals or teams.

    On Sunday, those participating also completed the final 5 kilometers challenge, with the day also featuring breakfast provided by Burnbrae Farms and an array of food and drink stations showcasing culinary delights from celebrity chefs Massimo Capra, Lynn Crawford, Christian Pritchard, and Darrin Biggdog Caerels.

    In addition to the food, live entertainment, family activities, and the in-person Snowshoe Challenge will round out the day's festivities.

    Tickets for the in-person event could be purchased online, and any virtual participant who raises $250 is invited to attend.

    Snowshoe rentals were also provided for those who attended the challenge activity.

