That waterfront parking passes hanging from your rearview mirror are about to expire: Here's what you need to know

The old waterfront parking pass hanging from your rearview mirror is about to expire in Barrie as the city moves to its digital parking pass program.

As of Sunday, the hangtag passes will no longer be accepted for free parking for residents.

A digital waterfront parking pass is required to park in specific areas.

The digital pass is available at no cost through the HotSpot app or website.

Once activated, residents don't need to bring or display anything to park free in select areas at the waterfront because each digital permit is tied to the registered licence plate.

There is no limit or charge to the number of permits a resident can register for as long as it's tied to a Barrie address.

Residents unable to set up the digital permit online can also bring the required documents, including vehicle ownership for each licence plate being registered and proof of address, to Service Barrie on Collier Street, the Allandale Recreation Centre, the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre or Parkview Centre for staff to assist.

Applications cannot be processed over the phone or by email.

Alternatively, parking is available for $10 per hour with a maximum of $50 per day in waterfront areas all year long.