A new four-percent hotel tax included in Barrie’s budget will benefit the city's waterfront.

The ‘municipal accommodation tax’ will generate revenue from local hotel, motel, and inn room rentals.

The four-percent tax is added to the bill of anyone staying at a hotel or the like in the city of Barrie.

“That money is going right back into tourism,” said Councillor Doug Shipley.

Half of the new tax will be used by Tourism Barrie to promote and market the city. The other half will be used to enhance the tourist experience with things like benches, picnic tables, fire pits at the waterfront, and events.

Shipley says cleaning is also essential. “The actual beach is being raked, cleaned, and groomed more often.”

It’s expected the new tax will generate approximately 1.2-million-dollars this year, with a portion to be used by city staff maximize tourism in Barrie.