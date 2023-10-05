Thanksgiving Tradition: Celebrate 40 years with Ontario's longest-running studio tour

One of Ontario's longest-running studio tours returns this weekend, marking its 40th anniversary.

The 'Images Thanksgiving Studio Tour' features 30 local artists, including painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, wood turners, jewellers and mixed media artists.

There are 20 stops on the free, self-guided tour covering the beautiful rural landscapes of Oro-Medonte, Horseshoe Valley and along the Lake Simcoe shoreline to Orillia.

Pam and Paul Allen, who work from their home-based studios in the Village of Marchmont, have been a popular stop on the tour for over 30 years.

Pam became known for her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, and Paul for his custom-designed furniture.

"People enjoy coming to our place," said Pam. "They love the property."

"The tour is a lot of fun," added Paul. "We always have fun decorations and music. Visitors come to see us and our art, but also for the entertainment value."

The 'Images Studio Tour' runs from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thanksgiving long weekend.