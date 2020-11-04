BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says the impact of Thanksgiving is having a significant influence on COVID-19 case numbers.

The health unit says 47 local positive cases have been linked to 23 different Thanksgiving gatherings.

According to data released by the health unit, most cases are among people between 45 and 64, with 10 cases among those 35 to 44.

On Wednesday, there were 17 new cases reported in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Tay and Tiny Townships.

The health unit lists 13 institutional outbreaks across the region, including seniors' homes, schools, and various workplaces.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in schools across the region, click here.

Meantime, the province reports 987 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 16 virus-related deaths.

York Region remains among the top hot spots along with Toronto, Peel and Durham regions.

The numbers come one day after the Ford government introduced a new tiered colour-coded system for COVID-19 closures that placed York Region in the orange or 'restrict' category.