It’s that time of year again. The Barrie Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive is in need of your donations.

This is one of the food bank’s biggest drives of the entire year.

“In the month of October, we’ll help somewhere around 550 to 600 families and individuals,” said executive director Peter Sundborg.

Around 3,000 people receive some sort of support from the food bank every month.

On an average month, approximately 60-thousand pounds of food is donated to the food bank in Barrie. The Thanksgiving food drive is hoping to receive 150-thousand pounds of food and $100,000 in cash donations.

The food drive will run until the end of October.