BARRIE -- Barrie police say it took less than 30 minutes to identify a woman accused of theft.

"Social media is a powerful tool in fighting crime," police tweeted on Monday. "Thank you Barrie!"

In less than 30 minutes, #BarriePolice has been able to

identity the female wanted for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card last month. Social media is powerful tool in fighting crime and can hold people accountable for their illegal actions. Thank you Barrie! pic.twitter.com/Qta57FKlO2 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 2, 2019

Officers took to social media for help to identify the woman wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card.

Police say the suspect used the credit card multiple times after the victim reported her wallet stolen from an unlocked car in a driveway.

The credit card was used near the victim's home at a Circle K on Grove Street in Barrie on Sunday night.

Police say the suspect has been reported on numerous occassions for checking if vehicles parked in driveways are locked in the east end of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.