Fashion doesn't expire, nor does it belong in the garbage. That’s why the County of Simcoe is introuding a one-time curbside textile collection in June.

One half of the county known as Zone 1 will have the items collected from June 11-15 and the other half will receive pick-up June 18-22.

All households in the county will receive a textile collection bag through Canada Post in mid to late May. Any additional clothing can be placed in a clear plastic bag and set beside the textile bag provided. Bags must be sealed; textiles must be clean, dry and odour free.

The average person discards 37 kilograms of textiles each year which equates to over 11,000 tonnes of textiles in the County of Simcoe annually.

Textiles currently use significant landfill capacity and the decomposition time can be lengthy.

Accepted textile materials include:

Used clean clothing and undergarments

Towels and linens (pillows)

Coats and outerwear

Hats, belts and scarves

Purses, backpacks, sleeping bags and luggage

Socks, mittens and shoes in pairs (wrap with elastic to hold together)

The program does not apply to residents of Barrie and Orillia.​

