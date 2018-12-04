

CTV Barrie





The OPP are on the hunt for two suspects after a test drive at a dealership in Bolton turned into an alleged theft.

Police say a man and woman requested to test drive a 2019 Ford Explorer on November 21 just before 4 p.m. from Fines Ford.

Officers say the pair were dropped off at the dealership in a maroon 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with the license plate number BVDE725.

They allegedly jumped into the Explorer while it was warming up and drove off.

The woman is described as a South Asian, in her early 40s, approximately 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-6-inches tall. She has a skinny build, long black hair, with a strong accent and was wearing a red winter jacket, black pants, and dark boots.

The male suspect is described as a South Asian in his late 20s, approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall with an average build. He has short hair, with a stubble beard and spoke very little English. He was wearing ripped jeans, a black hat, and a black sweater jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.