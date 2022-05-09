'Terry Fox was not a quitter, nor was Dad:' Barrie's million-dollar man, Will Dwyer, passes away

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver