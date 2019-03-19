

CTV Barrie





Muslims across the country are standing up for their faith following the terror attacks in New Zealand.

Multiple mosques, including the Baitul Islam in Maple, are opening their doors with the hopes of dispelling any misconceptions about Muslims and Islam.

“Many of our fellow citizens, even in Canada, do not know what Islam is like, what Islam is for, how Islam is a message of peace and love and compassion,” explained the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at, Lal Khan Malik.

Messages of condolences have been flowing in since the deadly attack that killed 49 people at two mosques.

“Terrorism has no religion,” said the Maryam Mosque Director, Hamid Khan.

Officials believe the reason for hate is ignorance, and the best way to solve that is with education.

“Welcome anybody who may have any questions, or who may even have a little apprehension, or fear, or hate,” said Asif Khan.

Mosques across Canada will open their doors to anyone wanting to learn more about the Muslim community this weekend.