It was an emotional day for many tenants who returned to their Little Avenue apartments for the first time since a fire.

Sylvie Joannette and her daughter Kelly Sancartier returned home on Tuesday. They’re salvaging what they can from their second floor apartment.

"It’s hard you know. I just want to be home," says Sancartier. "I was freaking out. I have my puppy and my mom.”

Sancartier and her mom live right across the hall from the unit where the fire is believed to have started on a balcony.

Thirty three tenants were forced to flee on Friday along with more than a dozen pets. No one was injured.

"We got really lucky actually. It's just smoke damage," Sancartier says.

"It's unfortunate that we can't come back to the comfort of our own home and we're in a tiny hotel room with two kids, but we're very grateful. There could have been plenty more damage," says Kayla Czarkowski, displaced tenant.

The focus now for Czarkowski is making the best of her family’s situation.

"We're getting the remainder of our clothes. I'm trying to get as much toys as possible, trying to make it feel at home at the hotel."

Tenants in the building's west wing are expected to return home next week, but those living in the east wing may have to wait four months.

Barrie's housing agency is trying to find temporary apartments for them.

"We have about nine units that are vacant right now, which we've slated for people affected by the fire,” says Erika Erteki, a city spokesperson.

Barrie’s fire department has not released an official cause of the fire, but they believe it was accidental.